Trump to campaign for Alabama Sen. Luther Strange

SOMERSET, N.J. (AP) - President Donald Trump says he's hitting the campaign trail next week for Alabama Sen. Luther Strange.
Trump tweeted Saturday that he will campaign for Strange in Huntsville, Alabama, on Sept. 23. That's three days before a tightly contested Sept. 26 Republican runoff between Strange and Roy Moore, the state's former chief justice. They are vying to fill the U.S. Senate seat formerly held by Attorney General Jeff Sessions.
Trump says, "'Big Luther' is a great guy who gets things done!"
Moore was the top vote-getter in the August GOP primary. He has a loyal following among the state's evangelical voters. The winner of the runoff will face Democrat Doug Jones in December.
Trump announced the upcoming campaign appearance while spending the weekend at his New Jersey golf club.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
A sports car driver taking part in a car show on Saturday plowed into a crowd of spectators in Boise, Idaho, injuring eight.More >>
A sports car driver taking part in a car show on Saturday plowed into a crowd of spectators in Boise, Idaho, injuring eight.More >>
Six NASA-backed space psychology research subjects are set to emerge Sunday after eight months of isolation together in a Mars-like habitat on a remote Hawaii VolcanoMore >>
Six NASA-backed space psychology research subjects are set to emerge Sunday after eight months of isolation together in a Mars-like habitat on a remote Hawaii VolcanoMore >>
The New York Police Department has released bodycam footage of the first fatal police encounter captured on the devices since officers started wearing them this yearMore >>
The New York Police Department has released bodycam footage of the first fatal police encounter captured on the devices since officers started wearing them this yearMore >>
An Army spokesman says eight soldiers have been injured during a training exercise on Fort BraggMore >>
An Army spokesman says eight soldiers have been injured during a training exercise on Fort BraggMore >>
Florida senior centers fight lack of air conditioning with Popsicles, cool compressesMore >>
Florida senior centers fight lack of air conditioning with Popsicles, cool compressesMore >>
President Donald Trump says he's "fairly close" to a deal with congressional leaders to preserve protections for young immigrants living illegally in America and GOP leaders are 'on board'More >>
President Donald Trump says he's "fairly close" to a deal with congressional leaders to preserve protections for young immigrants living illegally in America and GOP leaders are 'on board'More >>
President Donald Trump says he's "fairly close" to a deal with congressional leaders to preserve protections for young immigrants living illegally in America and GOP leaders are 'on board'More >>
President Donald Trump says he's "fairly close" to a deal with congressional leaders to preserve protections for young immigrants living illegally in America and GOP leaders are 'on board'More >>
President Donald Trump has met with federal and state leaders in Florida as he surveys storm damage from Hurricane IrmaMore >>
President Donald Trump has met with federal and state leaders in Florida as he surveys storm damage from Hurricane IrmaMore >>
President Donald Trump says he's "fairly close" to a deal with congressional leaders to preserve protections for young immigrants living illegally in AmericaMore >>
President Donald Trump says he's "fairly close" to a deal with congressional leaders to preserve protections for young immigrants living illegally in AmericaMore >>
New details The Associated Press has learned about a string of so-called health attacks on American diplomats in Cuba indicate the bizarre incidents were narrowly confined within specific rooms or parts of roomsMore >>
New details The Associated Press has learned about a string of so-called health attacks on American diplomats in Cuba indicate the bizarre incidents were narrowly confined within specific rooms or parts of roomsMore >>
Millions of poor people live on the edge in Florida, and Hurricane Irma is making their lives even harderMore >>
Millions of poor people live on the edge in Florida, and Hurricane Irma is making their lives even harderMore >>