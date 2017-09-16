No. 24 Florida stuns 23rd-ranked Tennessee with Hail Mary

Former Ole Miss football coach Houston Nutt's lawsuit against the school has been dismissed. Nutt sued Ole Miss for defamation of character. Nutt alleged that Ole Miss violated terms of his 2011 severance agreement.More >>
WIS is launching a new sports talk show on Facebook Live! Every Wednesday at 7:30 p.m., Rick Henry, Emery Glover and their special guests will get together at 1801 Grille in downtown Columbia for thirty minutes of spirited college football talk on Facebook Live.More >>
LSU men’s basketball head coach Will Wade and his new staff have done it again.More >>
Ole Miss finished their meeting Tuesday with the NCAA Committee on Infractions. The two day hearing took place in Covington, Kentucky, a suburb of Cincinnati. The Rebels are charged with 21 total violations, 15 of the Level 1 variety (most serious).More >>
For the last two weeks, South Carolina wide receiver Deebo Samuel has torched opposing special teams units for 97-yard kickoff returns.More >>
Feleipe Franks heaved a 63-yard touchdown pass to Tyrie Cleveland as the clock expired, and No. 24 Florida beat 23rd-ranked Tennessee 26-20 in a wild, wacky and sometimes unwatchable rivalry game Saturday.More >>
Tennessee coach Butch Jones says that injured wide receiver Jauan Jennings is out "indefinitely."More >>
In the season's final week, Alabama, Mississippi State, Kentucky and Vanderbilt grabbed wins against in-state rivals.More >>
The 2016 SEC Baseball Tournament gets underway Tuesday, May 24 in Hoover Alabama. Here are the early round pairings and scores will be posted here throughout the tournament.More >>
The Gamecocks didn't have a whole lot of success, but that doesn't mean they can't get accolades. Pharoh Cooper is one of the Chinstrap Award winners for this season.More >>
