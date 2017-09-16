Golovkin has many middleweight titles, but not all

(AP Photo/John Locher). Gennady Golovkin poses on the scale during a weigh-in Friday, Sept. 15, 2017, in Las Vegas. Golovkin is scheduled to fight Canelo Alvarez in a middleweight title fight Saturday in Las Vegas.

LAS VEGAS (AP) - Gennady Golovkin has so many middleweight title belts that it's hard to keep track of them.

This being boxing, though, there is always one more to chase.

Golovkin, who meets Canelo Alvarez in a 160-pound showdown Saturday night, will be defending titles he has won from most of the major boxing organizations. And boxing fans will consider the winner the true middleweight champion of the world.

Billy Joe Saunders, though, owns another piece of the title and defended it Saturday with a unanimous decision win over Willie Monroe Jr. in England. The promoter for Saunders said earlier there's a good chance his fighter could meet Triple G in his next fight, should Golovkin beat Alvarez.

