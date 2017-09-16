Washington's Dante Pettis ties NCAA punt return record

SEATTLE (AP) - Washington's Dante Pettis has tied the NCAA career record for punt return touchdowns, taking a kick 77 yards for a score in the first quarter against Fresno State on Saturday night.
Pettis' return was the eighth of his career, tying him with Antonio Perkins (Oklahoma) and Wes Welker (Texas Tech). Pettis caught the kick from Blake Cusick near the Washington sideline, stepped through a couple of tackles and got a key downfield block from Myles Bryant to complete the return. The touchdown gave Washington a 27-0 lead on the Bulldogs.
Pettis also tied the NCAA record for consecutive games with a punt return touchdown at three. Pettis returned one 67 yards for a score in the season opener against Rutgers and had a 61-yard return last week against Montana.
___
More AP college football: http://collegefootball.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_Top25
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Activists say they will meet again Saturday to plan further protests after the acquittal of a white former St. Louis police officer in the fatal shooting of a black man.More >>
Activists say they will meet again Saturday to plan further protests after the acquittal of a white former St. Louis police officer in the fatal shooting of a black man.More >>
Six NASA-backed space psychology research subjects are set to emerge Sunday after eight months of isolation together in a Mars-like habitat on a remote Hawaii VolcanoMore >>
Six NASA-backed space psychology research subjects are set to emerge Sunday after eight months of isolation together in a Mars-like habitat on a remote Hawaii VolcanoMore >>
The New York Police Department has released bodycam footage of the first fatal police encounter captured on the devices since officers started wearing them this yearMore >>
The New York Police Department has released bodycam footage of the first fatal police encounter captured on the devices since officers started wearing them this yearMore >>
An Army spokesman says eight soldiers have been injured during a training exercise on Fort BraggMore >>
An Army spokesman says eight soldiers have been injured during a training exercise on Fort BraggMore >>
Florida senior centers fight lack of air conditioning with Popsicles, cool compressesMore >>
Florida senior centers fight lack of air conditioning with Popsicles, cool compressesMore >>
President Donald Trump says he's "fairly close" to a deal with congressional leaders to preserve protections for young immigrants living illegally in America and GOP leaders are 'on board'More >>
President Donald Trump says he's "fairly close" to a deal with congressional leaders to preserve protections for young immigrants living illegally in America and GOP leaders are 'on board'More >>
President Donald Trump says he's "fairly close" to a deal with congressional leaders to preserve protections for young immigrants living illegally in America and GOP leaders are 'on board'More >>
President Donald Trump says he's "fairly close" to a deal with congressional leaders to preserve protections for young immigrants living illegally in America and GOP leaders are 'on board'More >>
President Donald Trump has met with federal and state leaders in Florida as he surveys storm damage from Hurricane IrmaMore >>
President Donald Trump has met with federal and state leaders in Florida as he surveys storm damage from Hurricane IrmaMore >>
President Donald Trump says he's "fairly close" to a deal with congressional leaders to preserve protections for young immigrants living illegally in AmericaMore >>
President Donald Trump says he's "fairly close" to a deal with congressional leaders to preserve protections for young immigrants living illegally in AmericaMore >>
New details The Associated Press has learned about a string of so-called health attacks on American diplomats in Cuba indicate the bizarre incidents were narrowly confined within specific rooms or parts of roomsMore >>
New details The Associated Press has learned about a string of so-called health attacks on American diplomats in Cuba indicate the bizarre incidents were narrowly confined within specific rooms or parts of roomsMore >>
Millions of poor people live on the edge in Florida, and Hurricane Irma is making their lives even harderMore >>
Millions of poor people live on the edge in Florida, and Hurricane Irma is making their lives even harderMore >>