KSP investigating deadly crash

Kentucky State Police are investigating a crash they said left two drivers dead.

It happened around 3:40 p.m. on I-69 near the 108 mile-marker in Morton's Gap.

We're told 80-year-old Maynard W. Pemberton of Cedar Lake, Indiana, was driving his minivan northbound on I-69 in the southbound lane. He was entering the construction area restricted to one lane.

We're told 40-year-old Sonja Adams of Nortonville, Kentucky was driving her 2009 Toyota passenger car southbound in the construction area.

KSP said Adams was unable to avoid Pemberton’s minivan striking her head-on.

Pemberton, who was not wearing a seatbelt, and Adams, who was wearing a seatbelt, were both pronounced dead at the scene by the Hopkins County Coroner.

Multiple agencies assisted at the scene. KSP is investigating.

