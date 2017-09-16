Cards fall to Clemson, 47-21

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Lamar Jackson and Louisville had major issues from start to finish, in a 47-21 loss to Clemson.

Jackson was 21 of 42 on the day, with 317 passing yards, three touchdowns and an interception. He also had 17 carries for 64 yards

In what many expected to be another epic showdown in this emerging rivalry, turned out to be a one-sided affair. Clemson dominated possession time, total yards and quarterback Kelly Bryant was 22 of 32 for 316 yards.

Louisville took a manageable two-score deficit into halftime, and many reminisced on last year's matchup, when the Cards trailed 28-10 at the half.

But the electric team which fought back in the Death Valley barn burner was nowhere to be found, as the defense came out flat and allowed the Tigers to score two more touchdowns in the third quarter.

The Cardinals will look to get the season back on track next Saturday when they host Kent State.

