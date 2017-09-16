Bryson Tiller headlines KFC Yum! Center

Grammy nominated artist Bryson Tiller was back in his hometown Saturday night.More >>
Lamar Jackson and Louisville had major issues from start to finish, in a 47-21 loss to Clemson.
ESPN's College GameDay visited Louisville on September 16, 2017 for the Week 3 Matchup against Clemson.
UofL fans lined up before dawn to be part of ESPN's College Game Day broadcast.
Some began lining up as early as 3:45 a.m., even after staying up late to make signs that would be seen on national television.
Police were called to the 8600 block of Preston Highway at 7:15 a.m. on Sunday.
