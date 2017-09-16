Bryson Tiller headlines KFC Yum! Center

Lamar Jackson and Louisville had major issues from start to finish, in a 47-21 loss to Clemson. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Grammy-nominated artist Bryson Tiller was back in his hometown Saturday night.

The hip hop prodigy headlined his Set It Off world tour at the KFC Yum! Center.

"I'm so excited," Sarah Milam said. "You can probably tell I'm so excited."

"I'm really excited to see B Tiller," Blake Caldwell said.

Tiller drew thousands of fans to the concert, despite the University of Louisville's College GameDay featured game competing in the time slot.

"I mean, it was either tailgate all day and go to the game or you know be here," Nirobi Ross said. "So you know, Bryson comes first."

Tiller, an Iroquois High School graduate, shared on Instagram last week that he never thought he'd perform at the Yum! Center.

The phrase "it's possible here" has become his motto. Earlier this summer, he had the slogan printed on basketball courts he donated to his old neighborhood park.

"Even though he has blown up he like still comes home and recognizes it," Maddie Livendale said.

"For the youth, for the culture, all of us look up to him," Dominic Mack said. "He's so young and represents like the new generation of music, of feel-good vibes and stuff like that."

The feel-good vibes were felt throughout the Yum! Center all night long. Kendrick Lamar and Travis Scott made surprise appearances during the show.

