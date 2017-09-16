Koala survives 10-mile Australia trip in wheel arch

ADELAIDE, Australia (AP) - For a stowaway who made a 16-kilometer (10-mile) journey squeezed in the wheel arch, a koala was lucky to escape with just scratches.

The driver of the four-wheel vehicle was unaware of the extra passenger until they arrived at their destination in the outskirts of Adelaide, Australia, and he heard some unusual cries.

After seeing the koala in the wheel arch, he immediately called animal rescuers, who removed the wheel and extricated the frightened but very lucky animal.

Fauna Rescue worker Jane Brister says: "You think you've seen it all. No, I've never seen anything like that and it's absolutely incredible."

The koala, which suffered superficial injuries and was covered in grease, was dubbed Kelli, after one of the firefighters who rescued her. She was released into the wild Saturday.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.