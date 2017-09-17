Sports Minute: Here is the latest Oklahoma and Arkansas sports news from The Associated Press

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) - Baker Mayfield passed for 331 yards and four touchdowns, and Number 2 Oklahoma followed its impressive victory at Ohio State with a 56-14 win over Tulane Saturday. Oklahoma receiver CeeDee Lamb caught four passes for 131 yards and two touchdowns before he was ejected for targeting on a block in the second quarter. Marquise Brown had career highs of six catches for 155 yards, including an 87-yard touchdown grab in the fourth quarter for the Sooners.

PITTSBURGH (AP) - Mason Rudolph threw for five touchdowns, all in the first half, and Number 9 Oklahoma State drilled Pittsburgh 59-21 Saturday. Rudolph completed 23 of 32 passes for 497 yards and the five scores before being pulled in the middle of the third quarter with the Cowboys in full command. The Cowboys reached the end zone on each of their first seven possessions.

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) - Logan Woodside tied a school record with six touchdown passes and Jameson Vest's 33-yard field goal as time expired lifted Toledo to a 54-51 comeback win on Saturday night against Tulsa. The Rockets backfield trio of D'Angelo Brewer, Brooks and quarterback Chad President combined to rush for 423 yards and six touchdowns in Ohio.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) - Riley Ferguson threw for 398 yards and six touchdowns, Jacobi Francis broke up a fourth-down pass in the closing seconds and Memphis held off Number 25 UCLA 48-45. Francis' breakup with 56 seconds left prevented another fourth-quarter comeback by Bruins quarterback Josh Rosen. He was 34 of 56 for 463 yards and four touchdowns.

JONESBORO, Ark. (AP) - Justice Hansen threw for five touchdowns as Arkansas State rolled past Arkansas-Pine Bluff 48-3 Saturday night. Hansen racked up 336 yards passing for the Red Wolves before backup Logan Bonner took over in the fourth.

CONWAY, Ark. (AP) - Hayden Hildebrand threw for 259 yards and a score, Kierre Crossley added a pair of rushing touchdown and Central Arkansas defeated Southeastern Louisiana 38-6 in a Southland Conference opener Saturday night. Three Lions quarterbacks combined to throw just 13 passes, completing six for 84 yards.

