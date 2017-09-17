Hamilton wins Singapore GP as title rival Vettel crashes

(AP Photo/Wong Maye-E). A rescue vehicle removes Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands car after a crash at the start of the Singapore Formula One Grand Prix on the Marina Bay City Circuit Singapore, Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017.

(AP Photo/Yong Teck Lim). Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain leads Red Bull driver Daniel Ricciardo of Australia during the Singapore Formula One Grand Prix on the Marina Bay City Circuit Singapore, Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017.

(AP Photo/Yong Teck Lim). Red Bull driver Daniel Ricciardo of Australia steers his car during the Singapore Formula One Grand Prix on the Marina Bay City Circuit Singapore, Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017.

(AP Photo/Wong Maye-E). Rescue vehicle removes the car's of Ferrari driver Kimi Raikkonen, right, of Finland and Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands after colliding at the start of the Singapore Formula One Grand Prix on the Marina Bay Ci...

(AP Photo/Wong Maye-E). Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain steers his car during the Singapore Formula One Grand Prix on the Marina Bay City Circuit Singapore, Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017.

By JEROME PUGMIREAP Sports Writer

SINGAPORE (AP) - Lewis Hamilton profited from the chaos to win the Singapore Grand Prix and extend his championship lead on Sunday, while title rival Sebastian Vettel lost huge ground after crashing out on the first lap.

Red Bull's Daniel Ricciardo prevented a Mercedes 1-2 by finishing ahead of Valtteri Bottas, who placed third.

Vettel can have little complaint as he seemed to cause the first-turn mayhem, despite starting from pole position. The crash caused a domino effect, taking out his Ferrari teammate Kimi Raikkonen, Red Bull's Max Verstappen and McLaren's Fernando Alonso.

Having started from fifth, on one of the toughest tracks in Formula One for overtaking, Hamilton could not believe his luck. The field opened up perfectly for the British driver to seal his third straight win, seventh of the season and 60th overall.

He now has a commanding 28-point lead over Vettel with just six races remaining.

