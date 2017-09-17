National Cheeseburger Day brings juicy deals to WAVE Country

Hwy 55 Burgers has a location in Jeffersonville, IN (Source: Hwy 55 Burgers)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Kaelin’s Restaurant in Louisville claims to have invented the cheeseburger in 1934. On Monday, September 18, celebrate National Cheeseburger Day with deals across WAVE Country.

Johnny Rockets is offering a free burger instantly when you sign up for the chain's Rocket eClub. Bonus! You get another free one on your birthday, as well.

Get a free burger at Rally's by using coupon code 4111.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Bryson Tiller headlines KFC Yum! Center

+ SLIDESHOW: Sights and signs from College GameDay

+ WAVE Country photographer's birthing photo goes viral

Applebee’s locations are offering a cheeseburger and fries for $6.99.

On September 18 and 19, Ruby Tuesday "So Connected" members can get a free cheeseburger (up to $10 in value) with the purchase of a non-alcoholic beverage and entree.

Members of Back Yard Burgers Clubhouse to get a free burger just for signing up.

From 5 p.m. to close, Hwy 55 will feature their never-frozen hand-pattied burgers for only 55¢ on Monday. The special offer is for dine-in only and there is a limit of two per guest.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.