Brissett starting for Colts against Cardinals

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Jacoby Brissett will start in place of Scott Tolzien at quarterback for the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday against Arizona.
The move was officially announced a little more than an hour before kickoff.
He replaces Tolzien, who had two interceptions returned for touchdowns in last week's 46-9 loss. Indy also failed to convert a third down in the loss.
Andrew Luck still has not practiced since having surgery on his throwing shoulder in January.
Brissett was acquired in a Sept. 2 trade and has spent two weeks cramming to learn the playbook. He gave Indy (0-1) a spark in three series against the Los Angeles Rams.
Rookie cornerback Quincy Wilson and rookie safety Malik Hooker also will make their first career starts.
___
For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL .
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
