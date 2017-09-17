The Latest: Dallas-Denver game should restart by 6 p.m.

(AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack). Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Blake Bortles, right, looks for a receiver as he is pressured by Tennessee Titans outside linebacker Brian Orakpo (98) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017...

(AP Photo/Darron Cummings). Indianapolis Colts quarterback Jacoby Brissett runs out of the tackle of Arizona Cardinals' Markus Golden during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017, in Indianapolis.

(AP Photo/Ed Zurga). Philadelphia Eagles kicker Jake Elliott (4) kicks a field goal with punter Donnie Jones (8) holding, during the first half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017.

(AP Photo/Charlie Riedel). Kansas City Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt (27) runs past a tackle attempt by Philadelphia Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins, rear, during the first half of an NFL football game in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017.

By The Associated Press

The Latest on the second Sunday of the NFL regular season. (all times Eastern):

5:30 p.m.

The game between Dallas and Denver is scheduled to resume around 6 p.m. Eastern after being delayed by lightning.

It was halted by the referees with 33 seconds left in the first quarter and the Broncos leading 7-0. Both teams went to their locker rooms, while most of the fans headed for the cover of the concourse.

Down the road at Coors Field, the Colorado Rockies were in a rain delay against the San Diego Padres.

___

5:01 p.m.

The game between Dallas and Denver is being delayed due to lightning in the area.

The officials stopped the game with 33 seconds remaining in the first quarter Sunday and the Broncos leading 7-0. Both teams were sent to their locker rooms to wait out the delay. Rain began to fall earlier in the quarter.

___

5 p.m.

The Seattle Seahawks continue to seek their first touchdown of the season.

The Seahawks have driven inside the San Francisco 10-yard line twice in the first quarter and both times have had potential touchdowns dropped. C.J. Prosise had a pass from Russell Wilson deflect off his hands near the goal line on Seattle's first drive and Tanner McEvoy couldn't haul in a high pass from Wilson in the end zone on the second possession.

Both times the Seahawks settled for short field goals from Blair Walsh, who is now 5-for-5 on the season. Seattle leads 6-0.

___

4:45 p.m.

The Baltimore Ravens' 24-10 win over Cleveland came at a stiff price.

Six-time Pro Bowl guard Marshal Yanda fractured his left ankle and will be lost for the season.

The injury occurred on the first play of the third quarter, on an otherwise insignificant 2-yard run by Terrance West.

Yanda remained on the ground for several minutes, walked off the field with help and was soon taken to the Baltimore locker room.

It's another in a series of injuries for the Ravens offensive line. They've already lost Alex Lewis and Nico Siragusa.

___

4:24 p.m.

Michael Bennett was the first Seattle Seahawks player announced during pregame introductions before the home opener against San Francisco, receiving one of the loudest ovations.

Then he took what's become his usual seat on the bench during the national anthem.

Protesters supporting Bennett, who says he was subjected to racial profiling and excessive force when Las Vegas police detained him last month, gathered outside the stadium.

Seattle center Justin Britt and running back Thomas Rawls stood next to Bennett each with a hand on his shoulder during the anthem. Teammates Cliff Avril and Frank Clark also sat with Bennett for the final moments of the anthem.

___

4:04 p.m.

Marshawn Lynch was greeted by a thunderous ovation before his first home game with the Oakland Raiders.

Beast Mode then once again sat for the national anthem.

Lynch's return to Oakland has been highly anticipated. He came out of retirement for the chance to play for his hometown team before the Raiders move to Las Vegas in 2020.

Many fans wore Lynch jerseys too the game and baseball Hall of Famer Rickey Henderson lit the Al Davis torch before kickoff. Henderson and Lynch both attended Oakland Technical High School.

___

3:26 p.m.

DeShone Kizer returned to the Browns huddle after missing extensive time in a game against the Ravens with a migraine headache.

The Cleveland rookie out of Notre Dame was removed after four series and with the Browns trailing 14-0 in the second quarter.

Kizer was 6 for 11 for 81 yards and an interception. He also lost a fumble.

He was replaced by second-year pro Kevin Hogan, who promptly moved Cleveland 83 yards for a touchdown.

Kizer returned in the third quarter with Cleveland trailing 21-10. The Browns went three-and-out.

___

3:20 p.m.

Panthers quarterback Cam Newton was shaken up and helped off the field late in the third quarter after being sacked for the sixth time, but he didn't miss a play.

The team said it was an ankle injury.

Newton remained on the ground for several minutes after Bills defensive end Jerry Hughes beat left tackle Matt Kalil with a spin move and corralled the quarterback in the backfield on third down, forcing a Carolina punt. It appeared that Hughes' knee hit Newton in the head.

Newton was taken under a blue tent on the Carolina sideline but emerged with a football and began throwing passes.

He played the next Carolina offensive series.

___

2:45 p.m.

Panthers tight end Greg Olsen will miss the remainder of the game against the Buffalo Bills with a right foot injury.

Olsen sustained the injury in the first half and team announced that he will not return Sunday.

The sturdy, reliable Olsen has not missed a game in the last nine seasons. He is the only tight end in NFL history to record three straight 1,000-yard seasons.

___

2:25 p.m.

The Eagles and Chiefs played perhaps the sloppiest final two minutes of a half you'll ever see.

The Eagles' Darren Sproles began the cacophony of errors when he fumbled a punt deep in their own territory. Kansas City was forced to settle for a field goal with 17 seconds left, though, when Alex Smith was sacked and the drive went nowhere.

After the kickoff, Philadelphia's Carson Wentz threw a pass that the Chiefs' Terrance Mitchell should have picked off, but instead it ricocheted to tight end Zach Ertz for a 53-yard gain. That should have set up a chip-shot field goal, but Jake Elliott missed it as time expired.

So, the Chiefs lead Philadelphia 6-3 at halftime.

___

1:55 p.m.

The Eagles' ailing secondary lost two more players when starting safety Rodney McLeod and backup cornerback Jaylen Watkins left with hamstring injuries in the first half of their game in Kansas City.

Philadelphia was already playing without starting cornerback Ronald Darby, who dislocated his ankle in last week's win in Washington. Patrick Robinson and rookie Rasul Douglas were next on the depth chart but it was Watkins who began taking on a bigger role against Kansas City.

He pulled up grabbing his hamstring while covering a punt into the end zone.

___

1:25 p.m.

One of the newest Eagles got Philadelphia on the board at Kansas City.

The Chiefs and Eagles swapped field goals in the first quarter of their matchup.

The Chiefs aired it out to tight end Travis Kelce on their opening drive, looking much like they did in dissecting New England in their opener more than a week ago. The Eagles responded by marching 58 yards to get Jake Elliott's first career field goal.

Elliott was signed on Tuesday to replace the injured Caleb Sturgis.

___

1:16 p.m.

The Indianapolis Colts' quarterback change is already paying off.

One week after getting routed by the Rams 46-9, Jacoby Brissett replaced Scott Tolzien and helped the Colts take their first lead of the season 7-0 over Arizona.

Indy converted its first three third downs of the game after going 0 for 10 last week. After the Cardinals were penalized for leverage trying to block a field goal attempt, the Colts got another shot and Frank Gore punched it on a 5-yard TD run with 7:38 to go.

___

1:01 p.m.

The Jacksonville Jaguars and Tampa Bay Buccaneers began their games Sunday with tributes to those affected by Hurricane Irma.

Jaguars defensive end Dante Fowler Jr., who grew up in St. Petersburg and played at the University of Florida, carried the state flag onto field.

The Jaguars and first responders held a giant American flag during the national anthem.

Both teams and the Miami Dolphins, who play at the Los Angeles Chargers, wore "ONE FLORIDA" decals on their helmets.

Cynthia Welsh, of Sarasota, said being at the stadium in Tampa restored a sense of normalcy, if only for a few hours.

"I think it's really important because it gets people's spirits back up after you've been inside for so long and so afraid," Welsh said. "It's nice just to be able to be happy and be around other people. I don't think winning is important."

___

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

