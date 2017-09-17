Secretariat owner Penny Chenery dies

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The owner of famed Triple Crown winner, Secretariat, passed away on Sunday.

Penny Chenery died at the age of 95 following a stroke, Thoroughbred Daily News reported.

Secretariat won the Triple Crown in 1973.

Chenery's family plans to host a public memorial but arrangements have not been finalized.

“We have always been overwhelmed and amazed by the love and support Mom received from her many fans,” Chenery's son, John Tweedy, said. “We look forward to a time soon when we can celebrate her life in a way that honors that legacy.”

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.