St Louis man drowned at Kentucky Dam Marina

A man drowned at the Kentucky Marina on Saturday, September 16.

The Marshall County Rescue Squad was paged out for missing male subject who fell out of a boat near the Dam Marina.

The rescue squad transitioned to recovery mode and the subject was located and recovered.

Squad Chief Curt Curtner says the body of a 57-year-old man from St. Louis, Missouri's body was found around 2 p.m.

Witnesses of the drowning say the man fell out of the boat while he was sleeping.

They were all fishing when the man fell asleep on the back of the boat while the boat moved upstream.

They were not able to pull him back on the boat.

No alcohol was involved in this drowning.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved