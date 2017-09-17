St Louis man drowned at Kentucky Dam Marina

Secretariat won the Triple Crown in 1973.More >>
Secretariat won the Triple Crown in 1973.More >>
Don't find yourself in a pickle. Here are some fresh burger deals.More >>
Don't find yourself in a pickle. Here are some fresh burger deals.More >>
Grammy nominated artist Bryson Tiller was back in his hometown Saturday night.More >>
Grammy nominated artist Bryson Tiller was back in his hometown Saturday night.More >>
Lamar Jackson and Louisville had major issues from start to finish, in a 47-21 loss to Clemson.More >>
Lamar Jackson and Louisville had major issues from start to finish, in a 47-21 loss to Clemson.More >>
ESPN's College GameDay visited Louisville on September 16, 2017 for the Week 3 Matchup against Clemson.More >>
ESPN's College GameDay visited Louisville on September 16, 2017 for the Week 3 Matchup against Clemson.More >>