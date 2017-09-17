SLIDESHOW: Bryson Tiller homecoming concert at KFC Yum! Center - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

SLIDESHOW: Bryson Tiller homecoming concert at KFC Yum! Center

ADVERTISEMENT
Bookmark and Share
Bryson Tiller packed the KFC Yum! Center on September 16 to wrap up his Set It Off tour in the US. (Source: Amber Powell/WAVE 3 News) Bryson Tiller packed the KFC Yum! Center on September 16 to wrap up his Set It Off tour in the US. (Source: Amber Powell/WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Grammy nominee and platinum-selling artist Bryson Tiller packed the KFC Yum! Center on September 16 to wrap up his Set It Off tour in the US.

MOBILE USERS: Tap here to view the photos

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly