Double murder-suicide leaves three dead in Bullitt County

MT. WASHINGTON, KY (WAVE) - Three people are dead after a Shepherdsville man allegedly shot two people and turned the gun on himself late Saturday night.

According to the Bullitt County Coroner's office, Michael Smith, 48, shot and killed both Ronald Fowler, 50 and Pamela Leonard, 46.

Smith allegedly went to Fowler's residence on Hill Terrace Drive in Mt. Washington, where an altercation occurred, shots were fired and both Fowler and Leonard were pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities then say Smith returned to his home in Shepherdsville, and Shepherdsville Police were contacted to do an investigation at his home.

When they arrived at his house, they found Smith dead of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Family members told WAVE 3 News that Smith, Fowler and Leonard all worked at Ford together.

Sources also said Fowler and Leonard were in a dating relationship.

The investigation in this incident is ongoing. WAVE 3 News will update this story when more information becomes available.

