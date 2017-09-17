Coroner seeking next of kin for 2 men who died Saturday

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Jefferson County Coroner's Office is asking for the public's help to find next of kin for people who died Saturday.

Michael D. Parker, 41, was found dead in the 400 block of East Jefferson Street.

Emmett T. Slaughter Sr., 60, died at University of Louisville Hospital.

Anyone with information about relatives of these men should call 574-6262.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.