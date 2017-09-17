Birth photographer raises awareness women postpartum

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - It took four days for Katie Lacer’s work to be seen globally. Lacer is a birth photographer who said it was a difficult decision to share the intimate picture. She posted the moment because it is something most mothers can relate to, but rarely talk about.

"We do a lot of things that we don't know we are doing,” Lacer said. “The way we look at our babies. The way we look at our partners after we have worked so hard."

Some of the moments Lacer has captured include women before giving birth and premature babies in the NICU. It was a picture of a nurse assisting a new mother in an intimate state that caught the eye of more than 12 million people.

"As mothers, we have all been there,” Lacer said. “Dads and partners they all see it. They see us being taken care of by other women, usually, and many people don't know about it."

Lacer has taken photos of 99 births and says her goal is to bring awareness to women postpartum.

"You don't know what it is like to have a nine-pound baby and have to get up and walk again,” Lacer said. “Or if you have had a C-section what it's like to be completely numb chest down."

One of Lacer's clients, Katheryn Hawkins, says she chose to have birth pictures to share with her daughters. In the future she wants to show them the strength it takes to give life.

"Those families are very lucky to have those photos to go back on,” Trini Carnes said.

Carnes does not have birth photos, but has worked with Lacer for years. She has seen the pictures of dozens of nurses, doctors, fathers, and mothers who work to bring a new life into the world.

"Our main goal is to normalize birth because it is different for everyone,” Lacer said. “It is important we know this when we decide we will have babies."

