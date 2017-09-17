Dale Romans enters the 700 club

Sunday was a big day for the history of Churchill Downs and especially for Louisville native, trainer Dale Romans. Romans became just the second trainer in Churchill Downs history to win 700 career races at the track. Two year old, Promises Fulfilled, ridden by Robby Albarado won Sunday's seventh race by four lengths. Dale wasn't in town, but his longtime partner Tammy Fox was there in his place to watch the incredible accomplishment. He now trails trainer Bill Mott by just one win who holds the record with 701.