New activities planned for Ellis Park

It's starting to look a lot like fall around Ellis Park, and officials are hoping to bring people in the community together with some new activities at the park.

Pony rides, pumpkin painting, and a corn box where kids can play are just a few activities happening at Ellis park throughout the weekend from now until Halloween Day.

It's a new venture for the park this year, which officials said they have been working hard on to get together.

"The past two years I have been putting together a business plan and have tweaked it there and presented it to our leadership team," said Kendra Caudill, the director of Pumpkin Patch.

From there it went. We're told over 500 people came out for the fun on Saturday.

"Part of our move here at Ellis Park is to not just be here for the race track; we want to expand it and be kind of a year-round location for entertainment for the families," said Ron Geary, the owner and president of Ellis Park.

There is also a small fire pit for those who want to cook out, a pumpkin patch where people can pick pumpkins, and hay rides around the park.

"It is literally a dream come true to watch this unfold; all these thoughts I have had for several years, using our existing assets and our infield, and just watching everything grow and be apart of it, it's been so fun," Caudill continued.

Officials said they would like to make this an annual event and are hoping to have different activities in the future.

Pricing for ages 12 and over is $9 per person. Under 12 is $7. Two and under are free.

Groups with 10 or more people get a $2 discount per person.

Hours are:

Friday from 3 till dusk

Saturday - 11:30 till dusk

Sunday- 1:30 till dusk

