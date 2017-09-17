13-yr-old injured in moped crash - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

13-yr-old injured in moped crash

Posted by Eunice De La Torre, Digital Content Producer
CALHOUN, KY (WFIE) -

A minor was injured after a crash in Calhoun. 

KSP told us they responded to a two-vehicle crash in the 3300 block of KY 815 right outside of Calhoun.

Troopers told us a 13-year-old was driving southbound on his moped on KY 815 when he tried to turn left onto a driveway, but drove into the path of an oncoming car.

The minor was thrown from his moped and had a severe injury. He was taken to the hospital. 

The driver was not injured.

