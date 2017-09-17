Covington police responded to possible jumper on 4th Street bridge

Emergency responders were called to the 4th Street bridge in Covington on Sunday for a report of a possible jumper.

Police said when they arrived on the scene they discovered evidence that suggested someone had jumped off of the bridge into the river.

The individual was located on the Ohio side of the river and was transported to a local hospital for minor injuries and an evaluation.

Their identity has not been released.

Police said they could not confirm whether the person jumped or not, but said the evidence found suggested that he did.

Multiple agencies responded to the scene.

