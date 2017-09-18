Mt. Washington double murder-suicide devastates community

An unimaginable tragedy unfolded Saturday night for neighbors living on the usually quiet Hill Terrace Drive. (Source: Taylor Brown)

MT. WASHINGTON, KY (WAVE) - An unimaginable tragedy unfolded Saturday night for neighbors living on the usually quiet Hill Terrace Drive.

"You think you're going to wake up from a bad dream," Tony Neace said. "You just can't believe it. Like, why?"

Neace's neighbor, 50-year-old Ronald Fowler, was murdered Saturday night.

"I'm sorry," John Catlett said. "He's been such a good friend, sorry to see him go."

Fowler and 46-year-old Pamela Leonard were shot to death in the driveway of Fowler's home.

According to family, the two had just returned from a date at Half Time Sports bar. It was their second date.

The Bullitt County Coroner believes the shooting happened sometime between 10:30 p.m. and 11 p.m.

At 10:26 p.m., the alleged killer, 48-year-old Micheal L. Smith posted on Facebook that Leonard betrayed him. It appeared the two had some sort of relationship.

However, all three individuals involved in the incident worked for Ford.

"It's kind of hard to believe that something like this in the neighborhood would happen," Catlett said.

After the shooting, the authorities said Smith left fled Mt. Washington and went to his Shepherdsville home. Police found his body with a gunshot wound to the chest.

However, just before the apparent suicide, Smith posted a statement on his Facebook reading, "My time on Facebook is over I wish everyone a happy life.

I love my family with all my heart. I did everything she asked of me but it wasn't good enough."

Neighbors of Fowler are still in shock. They said he never made a stranger.

"Every time he came out to talk to us, he'd come out in his robe and drink a beer," Caltlett said.

Vicki Neace said Fowler always made time for neighborhood kids.

"Put them on his lawn mower, riding them around," Neace said. "Just a great guy so it's a big loss."

