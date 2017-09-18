Cards Offense Struggles in Loss

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) Looking at the bright side for University of Louisville football, Saturday night's 47-21 loss to Clemson only dropped them five spots in the AP poll from 14 to 19.



Other than that, it's hard to find too many positives from that blowout home loss. Clemson, by the way, jumped to #2 in the country, and arguably have the most impressive win of the season so far. The Tigers racked up 613 yards of total offense, and while UofL's Lamar Jackson's numbers look good on paper, most of his yardage came after the game was in hand. Head coach, Bobby Petrino says his Cards flat out didn't play well. " Obviously, we knew they were good coming in, but we didn't do the things that we've been able to do offensively as far as blocking the front, making plays, and completing passes," said Petrino.

The Cards offense struggled all night long. Jackson said the offense didn't help the team's defense with its play. "We just didn't, you know, we didn't play our game today. Came out flat. Wasn't scoring points. Offense did a horrible job tonight," said Jackson. "We wasn't doing what we supposed to. We kept getting off the field. Kept putting our defense out there. Eventually, they're going to get tired you keep putting them out there with a fast paced offense. They did a great job on offense as well," Jackson later said.

