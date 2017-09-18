Cats Show Toughness on the Road

COLUMBIA, SC (WAVE) After the weekend, there is only one undefeated team in our state, and that's the University of Kentucky. The Cats went on the road to open Southeastern Conference play and knocked off South Carolina 23-13.

After a couple of ugly victories to start the season, head coach, Mark Stoops says you don't win games with style points...you win them with actually points on the scoreboard. "It was a great team victory. I just told the team, the strength of our team is the team. I told you guys since day one that they had a winning mentality, and a winning work ethic and you're seeing that. Everybody wants to panic because it's gotta look pretty all the time. Winning is what matters," said Stoops.

Stoops loves the toughness of his team, and they showed that toughness on Saturday night. The Cats gave up a touchdown on the first play of the game, turnovers on their first two possessions, but didn't let any of them rock them...they came back to win at South Carolina 23-13 to move to 3-0. "We take a shot right on the chin to start the game. The place is going wild and we embraced it. We took the shot, and went right back to work," said Stoops.



