Lawyer: Georgia Tech police overreacted by killing student

According to police, the 21-year-old did not comply with orders to drop the knife and kept walking towards officers. (Source: WSB/CNN)

ATLANTA (AP) - The lawyer for the family of a student killed by Georgia Tech police says the officer who fired the fatal shot overreacted.

Campus police killed 21-year-old Scout Schultz, who they say was advancing on officers with a knife. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said Schultz refused to put down the knife and kept moving toward officers late Saturday outside a dormitory.

Attorney Chris Stewart told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution he thinks Schultz was having a mental breakdown and didn't know what to do.

Stewart and the student's family plan a news conference Monday morning.

WSB-TV reported the item involved, still on the ground when its news crew arrived, appeared to be a "metal, flip-open, multi-tool knife."

Schultz was president of Pride Alliance at Georgia Tech.

Authorities haven't identified the officer who shot him.

___

This story has been corrected to show the shooting happened late Saturday night, instead of Sunday.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.