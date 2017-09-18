1 shot in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – One person was taken to an area hospital after they were shot, according to MetroSafe.



The shooting was reported on South 23rd Street around 2 a.m. on Monday.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

+ News app: Apple | Android

+ Weather app: Apple | Android

Dispatchers said the victim was taken to an area hospital with minor injuries.

Louisville Metro police are investigating the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous police tip line at (502) 574-LMPD.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.