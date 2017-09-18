1 shot, killed in Bashford Manor neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Louisville Metro police are investigating after one person was shot and killed in Bashford Manor.

The shooting was reported in the 3500 block of Kerry Drive at 5:40 a.m. Monday, according to MetroSafe.

The name of the victim has not been released.

One person was taken into custody.



Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous police tip like at (502) 574-LMPD.

