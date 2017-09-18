Wayne Rooney pleads guilty to drunk driving - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Wayne Rooney pleads guilty to drunk driving

(AP Photo/Rui Vieira). Wayne Rooney, centre arrives at Stockport Magistrates Court in Stockport, England, Monday, Sept. 18, 2017. The 31-year-old Everton striker is appearing in court on alleged drink driving charges. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira). Wayne Rooney, centre arrives at Stockport Magistrates Court in Stockport, England, Monday, Sept. 18, 2017. The 31-year-old Everton striker is appearing in court on alleged drink driving charges.
STOCKPORT, England (AP) - Wayne Rooney has pleaded guilty to drunk driving.

The 31-year-old Rooney, who plays for Everton, was stopped by police while driving near his home outside Manchester earlier this month.

The former England captain entered his guilty plea at Stockport Magistrates' Court on Monday.

Rooney is the all-time leading scorer for England's national soccer team and for Manchester United.

He retired from the national team last month.

Rooney rejoined Everton, his first club, this season after 13 years at Old Trafford. He won one Champions League and five Premier League titles while at United.

