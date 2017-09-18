Louisville man dies in Hart Co. crash - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Louisville man dies in Hart Co. crash

By Sarah Eisenmenger, Digital Content Producer
BONNIEVILLE, KY (WAVE) – A Louisville man died in a single vehicle crash in Hart County.

Patrick Ross, 48, was driving southbound on Bacon Creek Road when his vehicle went off the road, hit a tree and overturned on Sept. 15, according to Kentucky State Police.

Ross was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Hart County Coroner’s Office.

The crash remains under investigation.

