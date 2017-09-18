Two vehicles stolen from Henderson dealership

Two vehicles were stolen from a Henderson dealership.

According to police, the thefts happened early Sunday morning at Audubon Chrysler.

Police say a maroon 2017 Dodge Ram and a maroon 2017 Dodge Durango were stolen.

The dealership also reported that five other vehicles on their lot had been damaged.

Anyone with information about what happened is asked to call the Henderson Police Department at (270) 831-1295 or Crime Stoppers at (270) 831-1111.

