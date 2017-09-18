Two vehicles stolen from Henderson dealership

Many people know about John Boel's Emmy wins or that he's an accomplished triathlete. But do you know what he claims to have popularized at his Wisconsin high school back in the day?More >>
Many people know about John Boel's Emmy wins or that he's an accomplished triathlete. But do you know what he claims to have popularized at his Wisconsin high school back in the day?More >>
See who's been arrested this month in WAVE Country and read about the crimes they're accused of committing. An arrest is not a presumption of guilt.More >>
See who's been arrested this month in WAVE Country and read about the crimes they're accused of committing. An arrest is not a presumption of guilt.More >>
Lacer has taken photos of 99 births and says her goal is to bring awareness to women postpartum.More >>
Lacer has taken photos of 99 births and says her goal is to bring awareness to women postpartum.More >>
A Louisville man died in a single vehicle crash in Hart County.More >>
A Louisville man died in a single vehicle crash in Hart County.More >>
An unimaginable tragedy unfolded Saturday night for neighbors living on the usually quiet Hill Terrace Drive.More >>
An unimaginable tragedy unfolded Saturday night for neighbors living on the usually quiet Hill Terrace Drive.More >>