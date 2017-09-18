US 60 near LaCenter, KY partially blocked after semi crash - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

US 60 near LaCenter, KY partially blocked after semi crash

Written by Joshua Murray, Digital Producer
LACENTER, KY (KFVS) -

US 60 just east of LaCenter, Kentucky is partially blocked due to a semi crash between KY 310 and LaCenter.

The roadway is currently restricted to one lane with alternating flow controlled by flaggers. This area will likely be one lane most of the rest of the day.

The truck was carrying potatoes that will have to be offloaded. Once the truck is offloaded, the roadway will have to be closed later in the day to allow the truck to be removed from a ravine.

Drivers should be alert for one lane traffic with alternating flow controlled by flaggers. Appropriate caution is required where equipment, flaggers and emergency personnel are along the roadway in close proximity to traffic flow.

