Cops: Man who didn't want to drink alone breaks in with beer

STEWARTSTOWN, Pa. (AP) - Police say a drunken Pennsylvania man who didn't want to drink alone forced his way into a woman's home and sat down with two 12-packs of beer.
Thirty-nine-year-old Sean Haller, of Stewartstown, faces charges including criminal trespass and remained in the York County jail on Monday.
Southern Regional police say a woman called them on Sept. 12 to report Haller had entered her home and refused to leave. Police say Haller had done the same thing in another woman's home earlier that day.
Police found Haller in the second woman's home and say he refused to leave, even though there were children inside. They say officers had to go inside and get him.
He faces a preliminary hearing Nov. 1.
