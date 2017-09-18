The Latest: Meeting Netanyahu, Trump talks Middle East peace

(AP Photo/Seth Wenig). United States President Donald Trump, right, pats United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres' arm before a meeting during the United Nations General Assembly at U.N. headquarters, Monday, Sept. 18, 2017.

(AP Photo/Seth Wenig). United States President Donald Trump speaks with U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley before a meeting during the United Nations General Assembly at U.N. headquarters, Monday, Sept. 18, 2017.

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump speaks during the "Reforming the United Nations: Management, Security, and Development" meeting during the United Nations General Assembly, Monday, Sept. 18, 2017, in New York. From left, UN Secretary Gener...

NEW YORK (AP) - The Latest on President Donald Trump (all times local):

1:20 p.m.

President Donald Trump is meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and says they "are giving it an absolute go'" in Middle East peace talks.

Trump on Monday said that "we're working very hard" to reach a deal between Israel and the Palestinian Authority.

Netanyahu said that Israel's alliance with the United States has been "never stronger" than now under the Trump administration. He also blasted the Iran nuclear agreement.

Asked if the U.S. would stay in that deal, Trumped answered only "you'll see very soon."

Trump's meeting with Netanyahu was the first of the many world leader confabs he is scheduled to have on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly this week.

He is slated to meet with the Palestinians in the coming days.

___

12:30 p.m.

The White House says President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping have discussed North Korea's continued nuclear weapons and ballistic missile tests.

The leaders spoke by phone Monday while Trump is in New York for this week's U.N. General Assembly session. Xi skipped this year's gathering.

The White House says Trump and Xi committed to "maximizing pressure" on North Korea through vigorous enforcement of U.N. Security Council resolutions.

China sits on the security council, which has voted unanimously on two separate occasions in recent weeks to tighten sanctions on North Korea over its weapons testing.

Trump has also been pressing Xi to use his influence to help rein in North Korea.

___

10:05 a.m.

President Donald Trump is pressing the need for reform at the United Nations as he speaks at a meeting on U.N. reform ahead of the U.N. General Assembly in New York.

He is applauding efforts by the secretary general to reform the organization "so that it better serves the people we all represent."

Trump adds that the U.N. "has not reached its full potential because of bureaucracy and mismanagement."

He says the group spends too much money and has too many staffers, and declares: "We are not seeing results in line with this investment."

He also says no member state should shoulder a disproportionate share of the cost.

Trump's first appearance before the organization is at a U.S.-sponsored event on reforming the 193-member organization.

___

4:15 a.m.

President Donald Trump is plunging into a foreign policy-focused week that will be anchored by his first address to the United Nations General Assembly.

Trump planned Monday to address a U.S.-sponsored event on reforming the 193-member world body.

Trump criticized the U.N. during the presidential campaign as weak and incompetent, but has softened his tone since taking office. Trump wants the U.N. to cut spending and make other operational changes.

The president also meets separately Monday with the leaders of Israel and France, and hosts Latin American leaders for dinner.

