Woman charged with assault after slashing man with knife

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - An argument between two people ended with one being treated after being slashed with a knife.

During the early morning hours of Sept. 15, Louisville Metro police were called to University of Louisville Hospital where the victim was undergoing treatment. The victim said he was cut by Lakia Jackson, 21, and that the cutting happened in the 1000 block of Esquire Alley during an argument.

According to the victim, Jackson was "heavily intoxicated" and slashed him with a knife in the chest and shoulder.

Jackson was arrested and charged with assault 2nd degree. Metro police also charged Jackson with tampering with physical evidence for trying to clean up the crime scene with bleach before officers arrived.

