WANTED: Suspect burglarizes gas station in Hardin Co., KY

The Hardin County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect involved in a burglary at the Hardin Gas Station early Monday, Sept. 18.

The suspect burglarized the Hardin Gas Station on Monday at approximately 2:40 a.m.

Anyone who may have information regarding this incident or the suspect involved is asked to call the Hardin County Sheriff's Office at (270)-527-3112.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.