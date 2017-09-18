WANTED: Suspect burglarizes gas station in Hardin Co., KY - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

WANTED: Suspect burglarizes gas station in Hardin Co., KY

Written by Joshua Murray, Digital Producer
Connect
(Source: Marshall County KY Sheriff's Office/Facebook) (Source: Marshall County KY Sheriff's Office/Facebook)
(Source: Marshall County KY Sheriff's Office/Facebook) (Source: Marshall County KY Sheriff's Office/Facebook)
(Source: Marshall County KY Sheriff's Office/Facebook) (Source: Marshall County KY Sheriff's Office/Facebook)
HARDIN COUNTY, KY (KFVS) -

The Hardin County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect involved in a burglary at the Hardin Gas Station early Monday, Sept. 18.

The suspect burglarized the Hardin Gas Station on Monday at approximately 2:40 a.m.

Anyone who may have information regarding this incident or the suspect involved is asked to call the Hardin County Sheriff's Office at (270)-527-3112.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly