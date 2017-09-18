Armed robbery suspect arrested

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - An arrest has been made in two armed robberies of businesses in Louisville Metro.

>> MUGSHOTS: September 2017 Roundup

Alvin Lee McDowell, Jr., 19, of Louisville, was arrested Sept. 15 on two counts of robbery 1st degree.

Louisville Metro police say the robberies happened on Sept. 3 at the Rite Aid located at 4315 Cane Run Road, and Sept. 10 at Family Dollar, 3201 Kristin Way. During each robbery, the suspect was armed with a handgun.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Woman charged after assault with knife

+ Woman shot, killed in Bashford Manor neighborhood

+ Visiting UK fan among 8 victims in SC drive-by shooting

LMPD detectives said McDowell admitted to being involved in the two robberies.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.