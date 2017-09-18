HPD: Couple took drugs, passed out while young children were present

A Henderson couple is accused taking drugs and passing out on their porch while three young children were running around.

Police say it happened Saturday evening in the 100 block of South Ingram Street.

Officers found Anthony and Sarah Cicalo passed out on their front porch, sitting in chairs with their heads slumped forward. We're told the officers had to shout and tap on Anthony to wake him and shout at Sarah before she woke up.

Anthony told police that he may have nodded off because he was tired from moving, but was awake and watching his kids. Sarah said she saw the officers walking up, but she did not want to acknowledge them.

A witness said the couple had been asleep for about 15 minutes before the officers got there.

Police say Anthony and Sarah also appeared to be under the influence of drugs, but would not tell officers what they had taken.

They were arrested and taken to the Henderson County Detention Center. Both are facing various charges including endangering the welfare of a child and public intoxication.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.