Man who fled car crash charged in kidnapping case

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A man who police say crashed a stolen car while driving under the influence as also found to be wanted on a warrant for kidnapping.

At 4:10 a.m., Sept. 16, Louisville Metro police were called to an accident scene at Crittenden Drive and Central Avenue that involved damage to property at the Kentucky Exposition Center. Witnesses told officers they followed a man seen running from the car involved to a nearby hotel where he tried to get into a car in the parking lot.

Police arrested Dennis J. Mannell, 26, of Louisville, and charged him with receiving stolen property, operating a vehicle under the influence and leaving the scene of an accident. The car Mannell was driving had been stolen from a Hertz Car Rental location after being returned by a customer.

Mannell was found to have two outstanding warrants, one charging him with kidnapping of an adult, sexual abuse 3rd degree and assault 4th degree - domestic violence. That warrant says that on Aug. 18, Mannell grabbed a woman by the hair and pulled her from her car while she was in the parking lot of a Circle K on 3rd Street. After getting the woman out of the car, Mannell is accused of groping the woman. She was able to fight Mannell off and flee into an alley, but he was able to grab her by the hair and pull her back to him.

The other warrant says Mannell and the same woman had been involved in an incident in July during which he destroyed her cell phone and threw a brick through her car window. An emergency protective order was issued in August ordering Mannell to stay at least 500 feet away from the woman.

Mannell is being held on a $25,000 cash bond at Louisville Metro Corrections.

