I-24 cleared after multiple crashes blocked traffic near Paducah

Interstate 24 is reportedly clear after six crashes blocked traffic on in McCracken County, Kentucky on Monday afternoon, September 18.

The McCracken County Sheriff's Department is reporting minor injuries in four of the crashes and two crashes with no injuries.

They happened within one hour in a four-mile radius of each other according to officials.

According to Keith Todd with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, I-24 was reduced to one lane due to multiple crashes between the 10 and 12 mile marker.

According to the McCracken County Sheriff's Department, deputies were dispatched to the 10.5 mile marker on I-24W for one crash.

Deputies say a 21-year-old woman was driving a 2002 Ford truck on I-24W at around the 10.5 mile marker when it began to rain heavily. Her vehicle hydroplaned in some pooling water on the road and she drove off the road, hitting a guardrail in the median.

Deputies say her truck overturned and blocked one lane of the interstate.

Keith Todd with KYTC said one lane of traffic was moving in each direction at around 1 p.m. and most of the crashes were along the median. He said traffic was moving slowly along the right-hand or driving lane.

He said there was a substantial traffic backup in both directions.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.