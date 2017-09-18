Woman accused of assaulting family member

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – A woman is facing charges after she allegedly broke into her aunt’s home and assaulted her.

Lindsay Powell, 25, went to her aunt’s home, banged on her window and asked where her children were on Friday, according to an arrest report.

>> MUGSHOTS: September 2017 Roundup

When her aunt started to answer Powell rushed into the door, breaking the lock, then punched her multiple times.

Powell was booked into Louisville Metro Department of Corrections and charged with burglary and assault.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.