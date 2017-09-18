Man suspected of robbing 2 Jeffersonville businesses

JEFFERSONVILLE, IN (WAVE) - Police are looking for a man who robbed a liquor store in Jeffersonville and may have also robbed a nearby gas station.
Red Carpet Liquors on Crestview Court was robbed around 5:45 p.m. on Saturday, according to store owner, who provided a surveillance photo of the suspect.
A few hours later, another robbery occurred at the Stop N Go gas station on Allison Lane.
Jeffersonville detective Todd Hollis told WAVE 3 News police believe the two robberies are connected.
The suspect was seen with a gun in surveillance video from one of the stores, and police think he used a gun in the other robbery as well.
Anyone with information about the suspect should call Jeffersonville police at 812-218-TIPS (8477).
