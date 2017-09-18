2 charged in Clarksville attempted murder, robbery

CLARKSVILLE, IN (WAVE) - Two men have been arrested in Clarksville on attempted murder and armed robbery charges.

A Clarksville Police Department news release identifies the suspects as Justin Brown and David Kinley. The arrests were made Sept. 15.

Few details about the case have been released, but Detective Capt. Joel DeMoss said the victim was stabbed nine times in the back the evening before the arrests were made.

More information will be provided at a 10 a.m. news conference on Tuesday.

