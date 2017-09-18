Woman killed in Bashford Manor well-loved by neighbors

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A woman loved by her friends and neighbors was shot and killed early Monday morning.

Police said the crime came at the hands of her husband, who is now in jail and charged in her murder.

The shooting happened on Kerry Drive in the Bashford Manor neighborhood. Police got the call around 5:30 a.m.

Friends and neighbors told WAVE 3 News the victim's name was Donna Johnson-Joiner. They describe her as very active in the neighborhood, and they were stunned to hear what happened.

"You could always count on her to help you," Donna Ising said.

News about the Johnson-Joiner spread through the neighborhood quickly on Monday. She was a beloved Bashford Manor neighbor who always lent a helping hand and walked their streets with a smile.

The victim's husband, Percy Joiner, 64, is charged in her murder.

"It appears this was some type of domestic situation that went terribly bad," LMPD Spokesman Dwight Mitchell said.

Ising worked with Johnson-Joiner on Operation Brightside and the Neighborhood Block Watch.

"I was shocked to hear the news about Donna," Ising said. "I worked with her very closely for years. She was always there to help you pass out flyers,

go to meetings - anything you ever wanted, she was there to help you."

Percy Joiner was convicted of first degree assault in 1979, according to court records, and has had no real trouble since.

Neighbors said he had health issues recently that may have contributed to their troubles.

"They was a good family," neighbor Etalka Mattingly said.

"I don't know what happened, but it's terrible," Ising added. "I think she was trying to hold everything together, you know the neighborhood and her life

and her family, and it's such a tragedy that happened. She was a very generous person, very generous."

Another adult relative was living in the home at the time of the shooting but wasn't hurt.

Percy Joiner is being held at Louisville Metro Corrections with no bond. He's scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday morning.

