VIDEO: 'Not sure we had the confidence you need to win,' Petrino - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

VIDEO: 'Not sure we had the confidence you need to win,' Petrino says

Bobby Petrino Bobby Petrino

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - UofL football coach Bobby Petrino said at his weekly news conference that his Cards got beaten by a better football team on Saturday.

MOBILE USERS: Tap here to watch the video

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly