Graves Co., KY woman arrested following a burglary investigation

A Graves County, Kentucky woman has been arrested following a burglary investigation.

The Kentucky State Police responded to the intersection of Highway 1241 and Highway 408 for a report of two suspicious people around 4:15 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 17.

Troopers then located Marcy Redden, 42, of Melber, Kentucky but the male reported to be with her had fled before officers arrived.

Redden was found to be in possession of property taken from a nearby business, as well as the tools used to gain entry. She was also in possession of drugs and paraphernalia.

Redden was arrested and charged with third degree burglary (complicity), receiving stolen property under $500 (complicity), possession of burglar’s tools (complicity), first degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was lodged in the Graves County Jail.

The investigation is continuing by Trooper Scott Deshields. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kentucky State Police Post 1 at 270-856-3721 or anonymously at 1-800-222-5555.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.