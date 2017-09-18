Family event in Newburg takes horrific turn when shooting breaks out

Two people were shot at a block party in Newburg on Sunday. (Source: Jason English Sr.)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Terrifying moments ended a family event in Newburg on Sunday when gun shots rang out with children all around.

The purpose of the block party on Lively Court was to bring the community together, but people were left scrambling when someone pulled out a gun and fired it multiple times.

At least two people were shot. One of the victims was taken to University Hospital. Friends of the man who was shot said he's a rapper from Newburg who often performs at the neighborhood's block parties.

Another woman posted on social media that she was shot in the hand and managed to shield her daughter and other children.

Both victims are expected to survive.

The gathering was organized by CEO Boogie. He said he wanted the community to come together to celebrate and give kids a safe place to have fun. There was free food, entertainment and bouncy houses.

Jason English was the host for the party. He was broadcasting live on Facebook when the shots began. About six minutes into English's video you can hear the gunfire. At first, he thought it was fireworks.

"It was mayhem yesterday," English told WAVE 3 News on Monday. "We had people stopping cars, almost ran over a few kids. Kids was hiding under cars. There were kids that got left. Parents left their kids."

English helped some of those children, including the ones Rhonda Greer brought. She helps take care of children in the neighborhood.

"I took my Alba Way kids," Greer said. "About six to eight kids. The event started off beautiful; it was a positive event."

Greer and the children were by the stage when the gunshots rang out.

"I took the kids and we hid behind a tree," Greer said. "The kids were hysterical. It could have been much worse. I had everybody's kids with me and it was the most horrifying event I’ve been to."

The block party has been going on for years. Jason English said they didn't have security because there haven't been any problems in the past.

"If you have problems, quit coming to kid functions and causing problems," English said.

CEO Boogie posted the following statement on his Facebook page:

I want to SINCERALLY apologize to all people,children and mothers who were present at my block when this senseless act of violence occurred. I was just as confused and scared as you all because all my babies were in attendance as well. I'm heart broke at the way things turned out because HONESTLLY, I do what I do for the kids and when it was all over I STILL HAD 85% of the food, cakes uncut, gallons of ice cream,fish and sodas! I love all you'll and would never intentionally put anyone ESPECIALLY OUR YOUTH in harms way!!! Sad to say, that was probably my last block party!!!?????? SORRY IF I LET YOU DOWN MOMMA!!! SORRY AGAIN YOULL AND KISS THEM BABIES FOR ME!!! GWS Jamarcus Noe Noe

