Michigan lottery tickets with 4 zeroes are worth $5,000 - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Michigan lottery tickets with 4 zeroes are worth $5,000

LANSING, Mich. (AP) - When are four zeroes worth $5,000? When four zeroes are the winning numbers in a Michigan lottery drawing.

Officials say 1,079 players had winning tickets in Michigan's Sunday evening Daily 4 game. Each ticket is worth $5,000.

It's the first time that four zeroes were drawn in the game, which has been played since 1981. Each play costs a dollar. The Daily 4 game is played twice a day every day.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Interior chief urges shrinking 4 national monuments in West

    Interior chief urges shrinking 4 national monuments in West

    Monday, September 18 2017 3:11 AM EDT2017-09-18 07:11:29 GMT
    Monday, September 18 2017 5:25 PM EDT2017-09-18 21:25:14 GMT
    Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke is recommending that six of 27 national monuments under review by the Trump administration be reduced in size, along with management changes to several other sites.More >>
    Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke is recommending that six of 27 national monuments under review by the Trump administration be reduced in size, along with management changes to several other sites.More >>

  • Wisconsin governor signs $3 billion Foxconn bill into law

    Wisconsin governor signs $3 billion Foxconn bill into law

    Monday, September 18 2017 4:52 PM EDT2017-09-18 20:52:00 GMT
    Monday, September 18 2017 5:25 PM EDT2017-09-18 21:25:12 GMT
    Gov. Scott Walker signed a $3 billion incentive package Monday for Foxconn Technology Group to build a flat-screen plant in southeastern Wisconsin, a deal he says will provide thousands of jobs for generations.More >>
    Gov. Scott Walker signed a $3 billion incentive package Monday for Foxconn Technology Group to build a flat-screen plant in southeastern Wisconsin, a deal he says will provide thousands of jobs for generations.More >>

  • Officer in nurse arrest was reprimanded for sex harassment

    Officer in nurse arrest was reprimanded for sex harassment

    Monday, September 18 2017 5:02 PM EDT2017-09-18 21:02:35 GMT
    Monday, September 18 2017 5:25 PM EDT2017-09-18 21:25:02 GMT
    Police documents show a Utah officer caught on video dragging a nurse from a hospital and putting her in handcuffs had previously been reprimanded for sexually harassing a female co-worker.More >>
    Police documents show a Utah officer caught on video dragging a nurse from a hospital and putting her in handcuffs had previously been reprimanded for sexually harassing a female co-worker.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly