Family of girl killed in fiery Herr Lane crash files lawsuit against LMPD officers

Isaiah Basham and Lexie Gray died when their car crashed into a tree and caught fire. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A lawsuit has been filed against two Louisville Metro Police Department officers involved in an attempted traffic stop before a deadly crash on Herr Lane that killed two teens.

Isaiah Basham and his passenger, Lexie Gray died in a fiery crash when their car hit a tree July 16 around 3:30 a.m.

The lawsuit was filed by the estate of Lexie Gray. It alleges Officers Lacy Ezell and David Moss were chasing Gray and Basham, causing the crash. Whether or not the police were in pursuit of the car has been in question since the time of the wreck.

The lawsuit argues the officers who tried to pull Basham over were doing so because he failed to stop at a red light. According to the suit, it is LMPD policy to not pursue a car solely because of a traffic violation.

It continues to say the officers did not have reason to believe Basham or Gray were wanted on felony warrants. The lawsuit states the car had valid tags and was not reported as missing or stolen.

The lawsuit blames the officers for her death, saying the pursuit "created an unreasonable risk of harm and death to Alexus Gray." The plaintiff asks for damages for pain and suffering, funeral and burial expenses and punitive damages.

